Analysts Anticipate Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post sales of $6.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.22 million. Merus posted sales of $6.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $28.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $31.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.49 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $51.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Merus had a negative net margin of 225.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRUS. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 284,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 87,254 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,462,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 68.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,605 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Merus by 937.6% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merus by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,872 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Merus by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merus by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

