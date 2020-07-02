Analysts Anticipate PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). PRGX Global reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PRGX Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in PRGX Global by 60.0% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 112,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PRGX Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PRGX Global by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 29,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. PRGX Global has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

