Analysts Anticipate Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.37 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $37,639.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,863,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,470 shares of company stock worth $31,153,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,796,000 after buying an additional 71,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,770,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after buying an additional 394,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,213,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $133.49. 566,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,461. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $151.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.