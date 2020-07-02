Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.88. Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 710%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of ASC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 296,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $149.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.26. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,453,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 104,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 232,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 33,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 560,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 332,622 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.