Analysts Expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to report $31.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.39 million and the lowest is $30.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full year sales of $131.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.21 million to $134.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $132.18 million, with estimates ranging from $128.77 million to $135.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter Bank and Trust.

CARE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. 100,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,722. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

