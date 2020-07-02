Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.20. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

