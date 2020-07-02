Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,339.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,841,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,332 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after buying an additional 201,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 237,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 58,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $953.69 million, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $20.00.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

