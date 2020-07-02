Analysts Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.50 Million

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce sales of $720.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $723.12 million and the lowest is $719.87 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $656.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,669. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,730 shares of company stock worth $3,203,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

