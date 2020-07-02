Analysts Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.50 Million

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce sales of $720.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $723.12 million and the lowest is $719.87 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $656.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,669. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,730 shares of company stock worth $3,203,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.