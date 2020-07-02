Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 17,405.97% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Motus GI in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Motus GI worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 62,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

