Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OIIM shares. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 33,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

