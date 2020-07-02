Analysts Expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to post $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 70.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,341. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

