Analysts Expect SWK Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SWKH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SWK Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SWKH) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NYSE:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

SWKH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,641. SWK has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

