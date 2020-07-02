Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to report $487.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.61 million and the highest is $503.20 million. Valvoline reported sales of $613.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,144. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $15,308,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

