Analysts Expect Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. BTIG Research began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 1,787,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,088. The firm has a market cap of $527.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.11. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

