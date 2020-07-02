Analysts Set Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Price Target at $23.67

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at $3,747,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Aegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aegion by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Aegion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aegion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

AEGN stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Aegion has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $469.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $287.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

