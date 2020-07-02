Analysts Set Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Target Price at $14.58

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after buying an additional 481,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after buying an additional 169,529 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3,983.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 81,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 235,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,477. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $347.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

