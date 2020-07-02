Analysts Set Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Target Price at $9.33

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hudson stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 601,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,843. Hudson has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Hudson had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hudson by 139.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,206,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 351,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 19.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,985,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 322,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 204,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

