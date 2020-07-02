Analysts Set La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Sidoti raised their price target on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LZB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. 322,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,092. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

