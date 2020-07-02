Analysts Set OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target at $22.20

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 8,196,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $294.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 181.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 175.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

