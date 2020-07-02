Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC):

7/2/2020 – Altra Industrial Motion was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2020 – Altra Industrial Motion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/15/2020 – Altra Industrial Motion had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Altra Industrial Motion was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/9/2020 – Altra Industrial Motion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/5/2020 – Altra Industrial Motion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amid COVID-19 induced challenges, Altra Industrial is poised to benefit from a robust liquidity position and optimized supply chain with improved customer experience. Going forward, it might benefit from the pandemic-induced demand for some products, diversified businesses, and solid product portfolio. In the past year, the company’s shares declined, the fall being narrower than the industry. Acquisitions are believed to be the preferred mode for enhancing profitability. Deleveraging actions and cost-reduction efforts might aid. However, the company lowered its 2020 projections due to pandemic-related headwinds. Its earnings estimates for 2021 have declined in the past 30 days. A sequential decline is expected in the second quarter. It is exposed to the adverse impacts of macroeconomic cycles in the international markets.”

5/20/2020 – Altra Industrial Motion is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Altra Industrial Motion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

AIMC stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 280,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

