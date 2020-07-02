Analyzing Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Cornerstone OnDemand (OTCMKTS:CSOD)

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Liquid Holdings Group alerts:

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Cornerstone OnDemand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 4.22 -$4.05 million $1.17 32.57

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Risk and Volatility

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liquid Holdings Group and Cornerstone OnDemand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cornerstone OnDemand 0 3 5 0 2.63

Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus price target of $52.44, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand -2.45% 40.09% 6.30%

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Liquid Holdings Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquid Holdings Group Company Profile

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. provides proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solution primarily in the United States. Its solution integrates order and execution management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting, and managed services in a single platform for the financial services community. The company's Liquid platform consists of the LiquidTrade, a trading platform; LiquidMetrics, a risk metrics platform; and LiquidView, a shadow accounting platform. The company offers support services to assist in the implementation and utilization of its platform. It serves hedge fund managers, asset managers, and wealth management offices. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey. On February 25, 2006, the voluntary petition of Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 27, 2016.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.