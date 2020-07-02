Analyzing Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and Alector (OTCMKTS:ALEC)

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Alector’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 479.40 -$27.48 million N/A N/A Alector $21.22 million 92.96 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -14.60

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 8 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. Alector has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.21%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Alector.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -42.86% -25.10% Alector -556.70% -48.29% -25.78%

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Alector on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

