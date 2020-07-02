APIX (APIX) Market Capitalization Tops $41.74 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. APIX has a total market capitalization of $41.74 million and $8.51 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One APIX token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01699864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00110029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,369,724 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.