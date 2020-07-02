Aragon (ANT) Price Down 4% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Aragon has a market capitalization of $43.20 million and $258,896.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00014872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.04819398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

ANT is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,480,881 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

