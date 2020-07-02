ArtByte (ABY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00452331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000718 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003424 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

