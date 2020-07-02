ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Shares Up 15.4%

ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) shares shot up 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70, 250 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

ASOS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASOMF)

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

