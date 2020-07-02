ATN Market Capitalization Achieves $622,098.64 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. ATN has a total market capitalization of $622,098.64 and $6,581.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATN has traded 317.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, RightBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.01700204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00172654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00111220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The official website for ATN is atn.io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Hotbit, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

