Auroracoin (AUR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Auroracoin has a market cap of $653,496.23 and approximately $31.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029187 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,264.60 or 1.00349546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00140334 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006284 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

