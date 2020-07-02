AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,737.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 2,971.4% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AXT by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 437,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AXT by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,768,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,906. The company has a market cap of $192.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 2.02. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

