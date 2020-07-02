Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $362.79 million and approximately $88.17 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00045317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.34 or 0.04888705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054856 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001547 BTC.

BAT is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,473,558,645 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

