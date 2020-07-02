Beam Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.29 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Beam has a market cap of $25.73 million and $9.29 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. During the last week, Beam has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003918 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 65,024,840 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.