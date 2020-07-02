Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 1,435 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $276,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,770,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,370,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 1st, John Oyler sold 3,816 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total value of $731,031.12.
- On Wednesday, June 24th, John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $2,694,136.54.
- On Monday, June 22nd, John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total value of $1,875,562.83.
- On Friday, May 1st, John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05.
Shares of BGNE stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $188.40. 267,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,441. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.77. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $210.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after buying an additional 1,155,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Beigene by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 701,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beigene by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Beigene by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.73.
About Beigene
BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.
