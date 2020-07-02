Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 1,435 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $276,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,770,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,370,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beigene alerts:

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Oyler sold 3,816 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total value of $731,031.12.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $2,694,136.54.

On Monday, June 22nd, John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total value of $1,875,562.83.

On Friday, May 1st, John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $188.40. 267,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,441. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.77. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after buying an additional 1,155,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Beigene by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 701,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beigene by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Beigene by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.73.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.