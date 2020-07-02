Bela (BELA) Market Cap Tops $39,028.10

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Bela has a total market cap of $39,028.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bela has traded up 197% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bela Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 53,439,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,992,634 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

