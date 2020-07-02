Beldex Market Capitalization Hits $53.60 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $53.60 million and approximately $29,365.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

