Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47), 36,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 102,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.49).

The stock has a market cap of $206.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.46.

In other Benchmark news, insider Peter George bought 600,000 shares of Benchmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £204,000 ($251,046.03).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, Advanced Animal Nutrition, and All Other segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostics services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccines and components.

