BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,685,722.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $306,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,768.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,826 shares of company stock worth $9,279,036 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 80,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,322. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $397.24 million, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.53.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

