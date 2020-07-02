BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. 354,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,716,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.