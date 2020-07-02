Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $999,167.97 and approximately $921.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.65 or 0.04816502 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.