Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $138.93 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $138.93 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00008066 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Crex24, Binance and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004705 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000466 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000591 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039886 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Indodax, BigONE, OKEx, CoinBene, Kucoin, Exrates, Binance, Bithumb, Coinnest, YoBit, Crex24, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

