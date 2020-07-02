Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $180.13 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.28 or 0.00111358 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, BitBay and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 20% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $180.13 million and approximately $46.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00562747 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00074136 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001649 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, TDAX, DSX, Bitlish, Indodax, SouthXchange, Bitinka, QuadrigaCX, BitMarket, Upbit, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Huobi, Bit-Z, Gate.io, C2CX, Bithumb, Binance, Ovis, YoBit, CEX.IO, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, Negocie Coins, Zebpay, Exrates, Graviex, Crex24, Coinnest, Braziliex, Bittrex, BitBay, Koineks, Bitsane, Kucoin, Coinone, Bleutrade, Korbit, Sistemkoin, Vebitcoin, Exmo, Trade Satoshi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

