Bitcoin Incognito Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $199,843.38 and approximately $7,235.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Escodex, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

