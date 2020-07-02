Bitcoin Incognito Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,473.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $194,985.23 and approximately $7,473.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

