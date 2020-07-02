Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00739494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029494 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.69 or 0.01934501 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018264 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00176583 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00154363 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007998 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

