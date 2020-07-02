Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $35,363.47 and $10,705.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.01699191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00111164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 28,549,637 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

