BitcoiNote (BTCN) Market Cap Reaches $22,340.97

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $22,340.97 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,683,287 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.