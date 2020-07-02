BitcoiNote Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $22,614.46 and $14.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,680,354 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

