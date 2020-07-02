Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) President Sells $67,769.52 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. 1,338,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,002. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 460,098 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,650,000 after acquiring an additional 234,331 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 211,763 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

