BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $40,487.25 and approximately $61.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLAST has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002400 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 582.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 44,074,384 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

