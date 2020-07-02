Blocknet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,384.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Blocknet has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $38,384.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00014631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,935,599 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.