BlockStamp (BST) Price Hits $0.11

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $950.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001242 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 567.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,957,397 coins and its circulating supply is 26,414,431 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

